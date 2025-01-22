Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 86,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 59,633 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

