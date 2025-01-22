Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.31. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 179,814 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 542,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

