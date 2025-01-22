Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.31. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 179,814 shares changing hands.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.