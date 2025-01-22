Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.69 and traded as low as C$20.38. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 25,913 shares trading hands.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$1,021,369.38. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

