Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.69 and traded as low as C$20.38. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$20.54, with a volume of 25,913 shares trading hands.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$1,021,369.38. Company insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

