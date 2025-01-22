Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

