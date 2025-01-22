HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $584.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $638.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $643.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.82, for a total transaction of $3,786,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,436,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

