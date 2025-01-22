Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,442 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

