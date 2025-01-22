Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $26.87. Komatsu shares last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 160,962 shares traded.

Komatsu Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.