Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 297 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $376.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $416.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.62. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $417.21.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

