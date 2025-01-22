HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

Several research firms have commented on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $5,325,778.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. The trade was a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

