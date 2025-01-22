Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.10 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.42). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.47), with a volume of 72,162 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,804.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seplat Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,181.82%.

Insider Transactions at Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Company Profile

In other Seplat Energy news, insider Udoma Udo Udoma acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,657.87). Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

