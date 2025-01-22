Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.75 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 205.60 ($2.53). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 210.60 ($2.60), with a volume of 1,284,923 shares.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £970.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,323.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,125.00%.

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 42,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,813.84 ($123,059.84). 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.