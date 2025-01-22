ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as low as $26.34. ATS shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 114,444 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
