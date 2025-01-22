Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after buying an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,015,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.