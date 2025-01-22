Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

