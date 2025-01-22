Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Candel Therapeutics worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.20. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Garrett Nichols sold 13,935 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $63,543.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,547 shares in the company, valued at $458,494.32. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,059.06. This represents a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock worth $470,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.