HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $10,400,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,223,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,343,000 after purchasing an additional 313,079 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

