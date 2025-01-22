NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.00 and traded as low as $72.62. NEC shares last traded at $72.62, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

NEC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00.

About NEC

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

