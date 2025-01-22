Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,461 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 206,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 97,771 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

