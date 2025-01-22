KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.05. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 157,238 shares.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.
Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.