KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.05. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 157,238 shares.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $191,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

