HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 631 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 896,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PROG by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $19,079,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $3,062,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,045. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $617,794.32. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Up 1.8 %

PRG stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

