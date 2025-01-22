Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.04. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 70,712 shares.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.23%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

