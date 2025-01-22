Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 773 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $261.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

