HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lennar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $128.41 and a one year high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

