Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 525,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 82,359 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

