Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,374 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

