Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454,606 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,260,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

