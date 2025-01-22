GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

