HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $192.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.99 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.26%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

