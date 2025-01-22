HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $6,199,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE VST opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

