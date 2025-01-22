HB Wealth Management LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.4 %

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

IR stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.