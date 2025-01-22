Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $503.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $502.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of DPZ opened at $440.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

