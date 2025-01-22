Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

