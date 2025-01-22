HB Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,498,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,314,000 after buying an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,834,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,391,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,460,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,063,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

NYSE DFS opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

