HB Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

