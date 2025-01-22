Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.