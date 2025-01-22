HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $822,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on MUFG

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.