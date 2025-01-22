TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,356.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,276.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,058.35 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

