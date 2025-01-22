HB Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 284.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth $921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EG stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

