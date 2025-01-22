iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

