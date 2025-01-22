HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

