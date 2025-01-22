Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT at $114.65

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $105.39 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

