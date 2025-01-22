HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after buying an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $297.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.54.

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.