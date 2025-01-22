HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,672 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

