CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after acquiring an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.