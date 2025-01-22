HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $14,810,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter.

GBTC opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

