The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $35.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

