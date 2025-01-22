Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 86.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $22,744,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,130,382 shares of company stock valued at $150,441,919. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

