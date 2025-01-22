Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,359.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,269.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,248.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $800.76 and a 52-week high of $1,438.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

