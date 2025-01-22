Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.32. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,889.60. This trade represents a 13.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humacyte by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

