Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $460,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

